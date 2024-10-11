First aid necessary
18 people receive medical treatment after the opera
The opera performance "Sancta" by Austrian Florentina Holzinger caused quite a stir in Stuttgart. The performance made 18 members of the audience sick to their stomachs, three even required medical attention.
Despite the 18+ age rating and warnings about the explicit content, some visitors complained of nausea. In three cases, a doctor even had to be called in.
Real blood, wounding, sexual acts
Florentina Holzinger's unusual work combines revealing depictions, lesbian love scenes and criticism of religious rituals. Sexual acts take place on stage. Real and fake blood, piercings and the infliction of wounds can also be seen. Strobe effects, volume and incense are used in the performance.
There have been two performances in Stuttgart so far.
Despite the drastic content, the premiere was celebrated and the opera plans to continue the five remaining performances as planned. The company recommends the performance to audiences who are "boldly in search of new theatrical experiences".
"Radical and sensual"
They also promise: "There has certainly never been an evening like this at the Stuttgart Opera House - radical and sensual, poetic and wild."
Tickets are no longer available. The two performances in Berlin are also completely sold out.
Paul Hindemith's short opera was due to be premiered at the Stuttgart Opera House in 1921 - but shortly before the premiere, the company backed out in the face of the looming scandal. A good hundred years later, Sancta Susanna is being staged in Stuttgart for the first time ever. Hindemith's opera shows female desire in an environment hostile to lust and the body: the young nun Susanna discovers her sexuality and pulls down Christ's loincloth on the crucifix - scandalous ...
