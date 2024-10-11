18 people receive medical treatment after the opera

Paul Hindemith's short opera was due to be premiered at the Stuttgart Opera House in 1921 - but shortly before the premiere, the company backed out in the face of the looming scandal. A good hundred years later, Sancta Susanna is being staged in Stuttgart for the first time ever. Hindemith's opera shows female desire in an environment hostile to lust and the body: the young nun Susanna discovers her sexuality and pulls down Christ's loincloth on the crucifix - scandalous ...