Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"The perfect father"

Death in the pool: fiancée mourns Athens pro

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 12:24

The tragic death of professional footballer George Baldock has shaken the soccer world. Now his fiancée has bid a heartbreaking farewell to the Greek team player.

0 Kommentare

"George, the love of my life, my soulmate. The perfect father for our beautiful boy. You made me complete. You were my world and we were yours, I know that," wrote Annabel Dignam in a private Instagram post for her followers, according to the English newspaper "Daily Mail". She also posted a picture of herself with her one-year-old son Brody.

"My world will never be the same, but I will find a way for Brody. I promise. I love you forever and ever," Dignam continued. According to his fiancée, the 31-year-old Baldock had planned to fly from Athens to England on Thursday to celebrate little Brody's birthday.

George Baldock (l.) in the Sheffield kit against Manchester City (Bild: AP/Dave Thompson)
George Baldock (l.) in the Sheffield kit against Manchester City
(Bild: AP/Dave Thompson)

Found dead in the pool
Baldock was found dead in the pool at his home in Athens on Wednesday evening. The cause of death is still unclear. His fiancée, who still lives in Sheffield, the city of his former employer, had alerted Baldock's club Panathinaikos and the authorities because she had been unable to reach him by phone for hours. The 31-year-old, who was born in Buckingham, played most of his career in England, including for Sheffield United. The defender only moved to Athens in July.

Minute's silence for George Baldock in London (Bild: AP)
Minute's silence for George Baldock in London
(Bild: AP)
The Greek team celebrates with a Baldock jersey after the sensational victory. (Bild: APA/PA Wire)
The Greek team celebrates with a Baldock jersey after the sensational victory.
(Bild: APA/PA Wire)

He played twelve times for the Greek national team, most recently in the Nations League play-offs against Georgia in March. Before Greece's 2:1 win against England in London on Thursday, there was a minute's silence and all the players wore mourning florals.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf