Death in the pool: fiancée mourns Athens pro

Found dead in the pool

Baldock was found dead in the pool at his home in Athens on Wednesday evening. The cause of death is still unclear. His fiancée, who still lives in Sheffield, the city of his former employer, had alerted Baldock's club Panathinaikos and the authorities because she had been unable to reach him by phone for hours. The 31-year-old, who was born in Buckingham, played most of his career in England, including for Sheffield United. The defender only moved to Athens in July.