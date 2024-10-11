"The perfect father"
Death in the pool: fiancée mourns Athens pro
The tragic death of professional footballer George Baldock has shaken the soccer world. Now his fiancée has bid a heartbreaking farewell to the Greek team player.
"George, the love of my life, my soulmate. The perfect father for our beautiful boy. You made me complete. You were my world and we were yours, I know that," wrote Annabel Dignam in a private Instagram post for her followers, according to the English newspaper "Daily Mail". She also posted a picture of herself with her one-year-old son Brody.
"My world will never be the same, but I will find a way for Brody. I promise. I love you forever and ever," Dignam continued. According to his fiancée, the 31-year-old Baldock had planned to fly from Athens to England on Thursday to celebrate little Brody's birthday.
Found dead in the pool
Baldock was found dead in the pool at his home in Athens on Wednesday evening. The cause of death is still unclear. His fiancée, who still lives in Sheffield, the city of his former employer, had alerted Baldock's club Panathinaikos and the authorities because she had been unable to reach him by phone for hours. The 31-year-old, who was born in Buckingham, played most of his career in England, including for Sheffield United. The defender only moved to Athens in July.
He played twelve times for the Greek national team, most recently in the Nations League play-offs against Georgia in March. Before Greece's 2:1 win against England in London on Thursday, there was a minute's silence and all the players wore mourning florals.
