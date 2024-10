When a virtual being rises from the screen

This is what the Planetenparty Prinzip deals with in its new work "Film beige". In this mix of experimental film and live performance, they immerse themselves in the online presence of a woman (Alexandra Schmidt) who leads a flawless life in a model home and sends her everyday life out into the world from there. The audience watches this endless loop of consumption and self-presentation from the comfort of a movie theater - at least until the point at which this endless loop comes to life and begins to meander through the rows, hungry for popcorn and cola.