Matt Boldy (18th), Joel Eriksson Ek (37th) and Mats Zuccarello (50th) scored for Minnesota on the power play. Kent Johnson equalized for the Blue Jackets in the second period (22nd), and Zach Werenski's tying goal (58th/PP) made the game exciting again shortly before the end. Rossi's strong performances in preparation had secured him a spot as the first-line center between star forwards Kirill Kaprisov and Zuccarello.