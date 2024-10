Mark Mateschitz acquires Salzburg Gwandhaus

Family already owns many Salzburg buildings

Mark's father Dietrich Mateschitz had already enjoyed investing in historic buildings and revitalizing them. The recently acquired Gwandhaus also fits seamlessly into the Red Bull boss's previous Salzburg properties. The Rainerkaserne barracks in Elsbethen, including a major conversion while preserving historic buildings, the Winterstellgut in Annaberg and the Landhaus Appesbach on Lake Wolfgangsee are just a few examples. It is not known what Mark Mateschitz plans to do with the former castle in the Salzburg district of Morzg in the future.