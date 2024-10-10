Trial in Linz
“Fawn murderer” was not charged as a thief
An interesting and equally questionable trial for cruelty to animals and encroachment on someone else's hunting rights took place today in the regional court in Linz. An FP politician (57) allegedly killed four fawns on a meadow in Eidenberg on June 4 and mowed off the legs of two others. A silo bale looting is not being negotiated.
A regional politician, part-time farmer and entrepreneur had to answer for cruelty to animals and serious interference with another person's hunting rights at Linz Provincial Court today. The 57-year-old is said to have deliberately killed four fawns in a meadow in Eidenberg on June 4 and mowed off the legs of two others. The mutilated baby animals later had to be rescued (killed) by hunters.
"I don't care"
Hunters had also offered to search the FP politician's meadow with drones before mowing. But the Mühlviertel native flatly refused. He didn't care if there were deer in it, he is said to have replied. The hunters filed a complaint.
Meadow mowed by a stranger
On August 14, the 57-year-old was conspicuous again. Despite objections from witnesses, he allegedly mowed down someone else's clover meadow. He then allegedly pressed the grass into silage bales and transported it away. However, the preliminary proceedings for theft have since been dropped for purely formal reasons (reasons of expediency). "Because no higher threat of punishment was to be expected for the trial," explains public prosecutor Reinhard Huemer-Steiner.
Two bales of hay allegedly stolen
On April 13, the politician is also alleged to have tried to cultivate someone else's field. The owner was only just able to stop him. Previously, he had allegedly stolen two hay bales from the barn of a leased farm, even though they were marked with an owner's note. He is said not to have responded to the owners' written request to return the hay bales.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
