Unteachable German in court again

Because now he was back in court because, as a cashier at a sporting goods store in Oberland, he had again faked returns. As with his previous employer, he had deliberately booked goods purchased online by customers as returns. This time, the public prosecutor's office accused him of committing at least 46 frauds and causing damage of almost 7600 euros. At the trial on Wednesday, the 34-year-old pleaded not guilty. And pointed to inconsistencies in the returns lists. Once he was on vacation, another time he was on break at the time the returns were accepted and another time he had a lawyer's appointment.