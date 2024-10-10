Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Cooperation"

Kremlin confirms revelation about ex-President Trump

Nachrichten
10.10.2024 18:19

In his new book "War", US journalist Bob Woodward writes that Donald Trump maintained close contact with Russian head of state Vladimir Putin even after his time as US president. In addition, Trump is said to have sent coronavirus tests to Moscow at the beginning of the pandemic - even though there was a shortage in the USA itself. The Kremlin has already responded and confirmed Woodward's claims, at least in part. 

0 Kommentare

Test kits had indeed been sent from the USA. However, it was merely a case of international cooperation in the midst of a pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. The first tests had worked poorly. There was not enough equipment at the beginning of the pandemic. Russia had sent a shipment of ventilators to the USA, "they sent us these tests", the Kremlin spokesman continued.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (Bild: AP)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
(Bild: AP)

However, Peskov rejected Woodward's claims about Putin's repeated conversations with Trump after he leaves the White House in 2021. "As for the calls, that's not true, it didn't happen," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized. 

Putin advised Trump: "Don't tell anyone"
Regarding the coronavirus tests, Woodward writes that Putin accepted them but advised Trump to keep the delivery secret. "I don't want you to tell anybody, because then people will be mad at you, not at me," Putin said to Trump, who is running again for the Republicans in the next US presidential election on November 5, according to the book.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf