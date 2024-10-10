"Cooperation"
Kremlin confirms revelation about ex-President Trump
In his new book "War", US journalist Bob Woodward writes that Donald Trump maintained close contact with Russian head of state Vladimir Putin even after his time as US president. In addition, Trump is said to have sent coronavirus tests to Moscow at the beginning of the pandemic - even though there was a shortage in the USA itself. The Kremlin has already responded and confirmed Woodward's claims, at least in part.
Test kits had indeed been sent from the USA. However, it was merely a case of international cooperation in the midst of a pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. The first tests had worked poorly. There was not enough equipment at the beginning of the pandemic. Russia had sent a shipment of ventilators to the USA, "they sent us these tests", the Kremlin spokesman continued.
However, Peskov rejected Woodward's claims about Putin's repeated conversations with Trump after he leaves the White House in 2021. "As for the calls, that's not true, it didn't happen," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.
Putin advised Trump: "Don't tell anyone"
Regarding the coronavirus tests, Woodward writes that Putin accepted them but advised Trump to keep the delivery secret. "I don't want you to tell anybody, because then people will be mad at you, not at me," Putin said to Trump, who is running again for the Republicans in the next US presidential election on November 5, according to the book.
