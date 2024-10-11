Two sisters help victims of the flood disaster

"Large parts of the country are under water"

Climate change is now showing its ugly face. "Severe flooding does not stop at the poorest countries in the world," says Ulli Glocknitzer. The drains are no match for the masses of water that pour over towns and villages. "In large parts of Nepal, it is currently impossible to move outside the house," reports Tina Lang: "There have been the tragic deaths of 160 flood victims and many are missing."