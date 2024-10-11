In Nepal
Two sisters help victims of the flood disaster
Storms cause severe damage on the roof of the world. Houses have been washed away, roads closed after landslides. A woman from Burgenland - supported by her family back home - wants to alleviate people's suffering.
In spring 2015, severe earthquakes shook Nepal. In the face of many human tragedies, two sisters from Burgenland began working together to help thousands of victims of the disaster. Tina Lang from Bad Sauerbrunn, who has lived in the capital Kathmandu for more than 30 years and witnessed the suffering of the population first-hand as part of the non-profit organization Rangjung Yeshe Shenpen, is helping on the ground.
More than 100,000 euros invested
Ulrike Glocknitzer from Mattersburg collects donations in this country that directly benefit those affected. In nine years, more than €100,000 (!) has already been invested one-to-one in vital projects in the country of 30 million inhabitants between India and Tibet. Food parcels and clothing have been distributed regularly. "We were able to ensure medical care in many places," the team explains.
Thanks to the courageous financial aid, houses were built and schools, old people's homes and homes for the disabled were supported. Just recently, the sisters received a generous donation from Seal Maker in Pöttelsdorf for those in need.
"Large parts of the country are under water"
Climate change is now showing its ugly face. "Severe flooding does not stop at the poorest countries in the world," says Ulli Glocknitzer. The drains are no match for the masses of water that pour over towns and villages. "In large parts of Nepal, it is currently impossible to move outside the house," reports Tina Lang: "There have been the tragic deaths of 160 flood victims and many are missing."
How you can help
Donation account "We help Nepal"
Ulrike Glocknitzer
IBAN AT78 2011 1842 9764 3702
The courageous sisters are once again asking for small donations to their donation account. "Unfortunately, the time has come again when money is urgently needed for food, clothing and shelter," says Tina Lang. "Financial support is unimaginably valuable," emphasizes the Burgenland native: "Every cent goes directly to the victims!"
