Jewel cutter: “Likes the sparkle in his eyes”

Salzburg's swimming aces are in the midst of preparing for the new season, which begins with the 40th Generali-Meeting in Rif this weekend. "We're doing it out of training, we're already looking forward to it," says state coach Plamen Ryaskov. The first few weeks didn't go as planned: "There were a lot of sick days and school trips. That was annoying." In addition, he currently has to do without Luka Mladenovic and Kato Daiki, who are completing their basic training as army athletes in Graz until the beginning of November, but will be present at the start of the season.