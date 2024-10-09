Warming above 1.5 degrees would have irreversible consequences

In the Paris climate protection agreement at the end of 2015, the global community set itself the goal of keeping global warming well below two degrees and, if possible, limiting it to 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times. However, many experts believe that this goal can no longer be achieved. Even if the climate could be cooled down again later by removing CO₂ from the atmosphere, much of the damage caused by an "overshooting" of the global average temperature would be irreparable.