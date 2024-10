Styrian government pushes for more short-time work

As announced in advance, no major package of measures was presented afterwards, but the problem situation was discussed. However, two statements from the head of government did raise some eyebrows: Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) wants to lobby the federal government to make greater use of short-time working again. This measure is currently handled very restrictively. When the "Krone" asked Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, State Councillor for Economic Affairs, about this issue in the summer, there was no clear statement on the subject.