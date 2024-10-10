Why winegrowers are falling over themselves for frost compensation

Problem with the ministry's rules

This is because many winegrowers in the vast country would fall over for the financial aid. Reinhard Zöchmann, President of the Lower Austrian Winegrowers' Association, explains the reason: "The previous year's harvest volume serves as a reference for the damage reports. So anyone who had already suffered severe losses last year due to hailstorms could not declare a difference despite another poor harvest." And therefore could not apply for compensation from EU funds.