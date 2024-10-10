Vorteilswelt
Official mold neighs

Why winegrowers are falling over themselves for frost compensation

Nachrichten
10.10.2024 16:00

Businesses that already suffered losses in the previous year are losing out on financial support from EU funds. The Ministry of Agriculture is to blame, according to criticism in Lower Austria.

Many vineyards were bathed in a flickering sea of lights at the end of April this year. But there was no trace of romance - on the contrary: the winegrowers tried to protect this year's harvest from late sub-zero temperatures with so-called frost candles. However, this was not successful everywhere.

Money from Brussels is available
The EU Commission reacted quickly after the devastating frost nights in spring and provided 10 million euros for affected wine and fruit growers in Austria. "But the national implementation of this support by the Ministry of Agriculture is inadequate," comes harsh criticism from Lower Austria.

Problem with the ministry's rules
This is because many winegrowers in the vast country would fall over for the financial aid. Reinhard Zöchmann, President of the Lower Austrian Winegrowers' Association, explains the reason: "The previous year's harvest volume serves as a reference for the damage reports. So anyone who had already suffered severe losses last year due to hailstorms could not declare a difference despite another poor harvest." And therefore could not apply for compensation from EU funds.

It is hard to understand why the ministry is not responding more flexibly.

Reinhard Zöchmann, Präsident des NÖ-Weinbauverbandes

More flexibility required
Zöchmann has been calling for an amendment to the regulation for weeks - but so far without success. For the President of the Lower Austrian Winegrowers' Association, one thing is certain: "It is precisely those businesses that have suffered damage two years in a row that need help. The ministry must find a solution!"

Christoph Weisgram
