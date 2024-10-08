Champions League
Salzburg celebrates away win in Sweden
Champions Red Bull Salzburg recorded their fourth win and only one defeat in the Champions Hockey League (CHL) at the Växjö Lakers on Tuesday.
The visitors won 3:1 (0:1,0:0,3:0) in Sweden, with a power play in Salzburg's favor in the absolute final phase of the game being decisive. The "Bulls" have thus secured their place in the Top 16 play-offs of the 24-team league, with a home game against Sparta Prague next Tuesday.
Salzburg put in a good and concentrated performance throughout the game, but conceded a goal in the 17th minute through Ludvig Nilsson after a fine combination from Växjö in front of a good 4,000 spectators. Around a minute before that, the Scandinavians had scored with a shot off the bar. After that, the home side were quite solid in defense and the experienced back line mostly kept Salzburg's attacks away from the goal.
Salzburg turn up the heat in the final phase
However, Lucas Thaler equalized shortly before the end of the 50th minute with a backhand shot, and shortly afterwards Benedikt Oschgan, the Austrian keeper from Växjö, went off the ice injured. His replacement Adam Ahman had to stand "cold" in the net for the final nine minutes. However, it took an overtime game to turn the game around completely with a double strike in the 59th minute. Peter Schneider scored first. Since in the CHL, the overtime period lasts until a goal is scored, the game continued with the same numerical distribution. Ryan Murphy finally sealed the deal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
