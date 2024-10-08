Salzburg celebrates away win in Sweden

Salzburg turn up the heat in the final phase

However, Lucas Thaler equalized shortly before the end of the 50th minute with a backhand shot, and shortly afterwards Benedikt Oschgan, the Austrian keeper from Växjö, went off the ice injured. His replacement Adam Ahman had to stand "cold" in the net for the final nine minutes. However, it took an overtime game to turn the game around completely with a double strike in the 59th minute. Peter Schneider scored first. Since in the CHL, the overtime period lasts until a goal is scored, the game continued with the same numerical distribution. Ryan Murphy finally sealed the deal.