Trial in Innsbruck
Radical tree felling becomes sinful for Oberländer
An Oberländer man (73) was accused of serious damage to property when he allegedly went out with a chainsaw and headlamp on 22 May to cut down five of his neighbor's annoying spruce trees.
As the spruce trees were on the property of a neighboring residential community, the clandestine action ended with a court hearing. On Tuesday, the accused stubbornly denied that he had felled the five spruce trees: "It wasn't me!"
"Only noticed after getting up"
He only "saw after getting up that the trees had been cut down", he stated. The next day, he tried to clear them away as some of them were lying on his property.
You can't talk to him though, he consistently avoids me
Difficult neighborly relationship
The neighbor whose property the spruce trees were on described the situation completely differently. "After all, there is a history," he said. The defendant had also used a chainsaw in the past and cut away branches and twigs that had disturbed him. "But you can't talk to him, he consistently avoids me," he said, describing the difficult relationship with his neighbors.
"Movements and stature" were very similar
A surveillance video of the alleged and accused crime was also played, which, although not crystal clear and unambiguous, suggested reliable suspicions. "Movement and stature" were "very similar" to the accused, according to the public prosecutor.
Fine and damages must be paid
The judge ultimately decided in favor of a guilty verdict: in addition to the 18,200 euro fine, half of which was conditionally suspended, the man must also pay for the 18,000 euro damages incurred. He announced that he would appeal and go to the next instance.
