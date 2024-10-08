Lower wage increase
The two “catches” in the metalworkers’ collective wage increases
The wage increases for metalworkers this fall have already been determined: as reported by the "Krone", the increase this time looks generous at first glance. But the devil is in the detail. We shed light on why not all of the almost 200,000 employees in the metal industry will benefit equally.
A year ago, after long and tough collective bargaining negotiations, employers and trade unions agreed on a fixed formula for wage increases in the fall of 2024. They wanted predictability for both employees and companies. The "Krone" shows in a clear graphic the percentage increase in wages and salaries in the metal industry from November 1. But there are two "catches".
In itself, the pay rise for metalworkers looks very good this year: It is based on rolling inflation of around 3.8 percent. The formula provides for incomes to rise by a whole percentage point above this inflation value, i.e. by around 4.8 percent (see chart).
However, the "catch" number one is the competition and employment protection clause. Employers and trade unions introduced this clause last year. It allows labor-intensive companies with financial problems to raise wages and salaries less sharply. In concrete terms, this means that in 2023, the pay increase itself amounted to ten percent, with a cap of 400 euros, so that incomes rose by 8.6 percent on average.
Around 20,000 metalworkers received less money
However, a special formula was used to calculate the share of personnel expenses in value added. Companies with more than 75 percent or more than 90 percent were able to reduce the KV-Plus. Depending on the calculated value, the actual increase was reduced to either 8.5 percent (340 euro cap) or 7 percent (280 euro cap). In return, the companies partially compensate for the loss of income of the workforce, for example through one-off payments, time off or training and further education.
In the metal industry as a whole, around 80 out of a total of 1,700 companies made use of this competition protection clause, including large companies such as AVL List in Styria. Around 20,000 of the almost 200,000 employees in the metal industry therefore received lower wage increases.
Around 30 percent of companies are likely to apply for the clause
This clause is back this year. In view of the recession in the industry, Christian Knill, chairman of the metalworking industry, expects that around 30 percent of companies will apply for the clause this time - a significant increase. The amount by which the affected companies will be allowed to reduce the wage increases will be determined by October 18.
Calculation period for inflation changed to the detriment of employees
"Catch" number two is that the calculation period for the underlying inflation has shifted to the disadvantage of employees: Traditionally, the average inflation from September to August was the basis for the metalworkers' statutory health insurance increases. This time, however, the basis is inflation from October 2023 to September 2024, effectively replacing September 2023, when monthly inflation was a high six percent, with September 2024 with its low figure of 1.8 percent.
As a result, instead of annual inflation of around 4.2%, the figure is only around 3.9%, i.e. 0.3% less. This may sound like a minimal difference, but extrapolated over a working lifetime, all employees in the metal industry will lose a lot of money as a result.
