Automatically saved design

A couple stole two e-mountain bikes secured with a lock from a bicycle stand in Klagenfurt. The crime took place in August and the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt has now ordered the publication of the photos. Information requested!
A man and a woman are suspected of stealing a black e-mountain bike with anthracite lettering and a white e-mountain bike with light blue lettering from the bike racks at Stauderplatz in Klagenfurt at 10.46 am on August 29. The owners of the bikes, vacationers from Germany, are complaining of damage amounting to several thousand euros.
The bikes were stolen by breaking the attached bike lock. The unknown perpetrators fled with the two e-mountain bikes in the direction of Villacher Ring.
The police are now looking for a man and a woman and are asking for information. The man is probably 40 to 50 years old, around 170 to 180 centimetres tall and around 95 to 110 kilos. He was wearing a beige visor cap, sunglasses, a red T-shirt, black and white checked shorts, black sandals and a dark green rucksack.
The woman is probably 40 to 50 years old, about 160 to 170 centimeters tall and weighs 55 to 75 kilos. She was wearing a blond, shoulder-length braid, sunglasses, a black shirt with narrow straps, short gray pants, a black shoulder bag and white sandals.
Information is requested from the police at Heiligengeistplatz: 059133-2583.
