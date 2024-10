Mario Leiter: “No more room for dwarves”

"Krone": Mr. Leiter, how difficult is it for you and your team to fight for votes for another two weeks after the national elections?

Mario Leiter: It works quite well for the SPÖ Vorarlberg. We have a highly motivated team, we have peace within the party and we are well positioned in the districts and local organizations. Everyone had prepared for day X. That was the day of the National Council elections and since then we've been going full steam ahead again, campaigning in all districts. Politics is a marathon and you always run for five years.