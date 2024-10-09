Win-win situation
Hospital doctors support Mistelbach nursing home
The Mistelbach-Gänserndorf Regional Hospital is providing medical support to the neighbouring nursing and care center and is also moving closer together in organizational terms. This ensures optimal care for both facilities.
The "neighborly help" between the Mistelbach Nursing and Care Center (PBZ) and the Landesklinikum, which is suffering from staff shortages, is literally obvious. In a press release, the cooperation is specified: two hospital doctors are to look after the PBZ "with vacation cover and additional visits if required", it says literally - in order to ensure continuous medical care for the residents.
Using synergies
The cooperation has many advantages for the buildings opposite each other: "The longer medical care is guaranteed at the PBZ, the sooner the residents can be spared a very stressful stay in hospital." Incidentally, there are already links between the nursing home and the hospital in the administrative area - and have been since the middle of the year: "Due to the temporary absence of PBZ director Jasmin Schaden, the commercial director of the Landesklinikum, Florian Trummer, has also taken over the management of the PBZ department on an interim basis," it says.
The aim of making processes even more efficient should therefore have been achieved. As part of this collaboration, however, "important projects were also launched" - explicitly mentioned in the areas of kitchen, controlling, accounting, safety management and fire protection.
Rumors, but: ENT future still open
As far as the no less important hospital area of patient care is concerned, an internal letter is said to have mentioned new developments in the "shrunken" ENT department. However, the health agency declined to comment on this when asked.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
