Chamois better protected
Animal rights activists put an end to forced shooting
The "Wild Bavaria" association rejoiced today in its press release: "The chamois is no longer outlawed." The Administrative Court has declared an ordered compulsory shooting of chamois in a hunting ground to be unlawful.
It is something special for every mountaineer or hiker when chamois appear. "You immediately stop and watch the shy animals for as long as possible. There's something majestic about them as they move over the mountain ridges," says editor Diana Zwickl, who regularly reports from lofty heights for "Berg-Krone".
But things are different for hunters. For many years, chamois were allowed to be hunted mercilessly via compulsory shooting orders, according to the animal rights activists' report. Furthermore: "The conditions in the Höllengebirge mountains in Upper Austria are truly hellish for wild animals. No matter how high the winter losses were, no matter how necessary the respective habitat is for the population."
The "Wildes Bayern" association has taken action against this, as it sees itself as an advocate for these animals. They have lodged an appeal against the "chain decisions" of the responsible district authorities - and have now received a decision from the Administrative Court (VwGH) that will cause a rethink.
"The ruling is a sensation for us because it finally does justice to the protection of chamois under the Flora-Fauna-Habitat Directive," said Wildes Bayern Chairwoman Dr. Christine Miller after the decision was announced. "Up to now, the authorities in almost all federal states have been able to declare chamois to be free of birds at the request of landowners and forestry administrations. From Vorarlberg to Carinthia, there are such possibilities to eliminate any chamois on certain areas at any time. With this ruling, we now have a sword in our hands to combat such abuses."
