Animal rights activists put an end to forced shooting

"The ruling is a sensation for us because it finally does justice to the protection of chamois under the Flora-Fauna-Habitat Directive," said Wildes Bayern Chairwoman Dr. Christine Miller after the decision was announced. "Up to now, the authorities in almost all federal states have been able to declare chamois to be free of birds at the request of landowners and forestry administrations. From Vorarlberg to Carinthia, there are such possibilities to eliminate any chamois on certain areas at any time. With this ruling, we now have a sword in our hands to combat such abuses."