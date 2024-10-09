Drinking water still undrinkable in 26 municipalities

The result is expected on Thursday

One of the "contaminated" municipalities is Bad Leonfelden in the Upper Mühlviertel. Around a thousand households there currently have no drinking water - the water in the Vortuna health department is also currently undrinkable. The municipality is currently carrying out its own checks and expects to receive the results of the water samples sent in by AGES on Thursday. Then it will be possible to say what will happen to the water.