365 days of animal welfare
Between heaven and hell: a life among dogs
Dogs are an integral part of our society. But a lot has changed in recent years. Despite certificates of competence, dog walking licenses and awareness campaigns, more and more dogs are exhibiting problematic behaviour. To mark "World Dog Day", the Animal Corner set out to investigate the causes.
The fatal bite attack on a female jogger took place at the beginning of October, and the sad image of the candles at the scene of the incident will probably never fade from our minds. The owner of "Elmo" was sentenced to 15 months in prison, five of them unconditional - but this was subsequently commuted to a fine of 1,800 euros. A sheer mockery for the bereaved.
This morning - precisely on "World Dog Day" - a similar case is being heard at Bruck an der Leitha District Court. Rottweiler dog "Kim" escaped from the garden and attacked a grandmother and her grandchildren in the street. The woman succumbed to her serious injuries months later and the court ruling is now eagerly awaited.
Up to 4,000 bites per year
Fatal attacks like these are tragic isolated cases. However, we now read several times a month about serious incidents where people are injured by a dog bite. According to the accident database of the "Kuratorium für Verkehrssicherheit" (Austrian Road Safety Board), around 3,900 people are injured by dog bites every year and have to be treated in hospital. The number of unreported cases is estimated to be far higher.
Has this always been the case, or has it simply become more of a focus for us? And what actually happens to the dogs afterwards? The "Krone" asks someone who should know.
The "Teufels Hunde" association
Georg Resch has a rescue center for dogs that have bitten badly and that no one wants to take in anymore. Rottweiler bitch "Kim" ended up with him after the incident, and the four "Graz Malis" that bit the owner's grandmother in hospital were also given a second chance at Resch's facility. This place is by no means "hell" - as the name "Devil's Dogs" might suggest - but actually a paradise for dogs.
The four-legged friends want for nothing on the four thousand square meter site. There is plenty of secure exercise, contact with other dogs, a swimming pond, lots of nature all around and a master who understands them. Even more than that, because Georg Resch lives with all his "fur boys" under one roof, and on hot summer days he even sleeps in the large kennel under the open sky.
A life between dog kennels
But the whole thing has nothing to do with "campfire romance", it is a back-breaking job to re-socialize these dogs. The former police officer has even given up his job in the elite Cobra unit to look after his association full-time. "I live for these dogs and want to improve the current situation in Austria," says the 38-year-old from Salzburg about his lifelong dream.
But Resch experiences every day how difficult it is to make lasting improvements in animal welfare. Every week, he receives around 20 inquiries from people whose dogs have taken over: "It's always the same. The animals are young, no more than three to four years old and the owners are completely overwhelmed. They were bought without thinking, no one has really dealt with them. The cute puppy has now turned into a biting young dog that has to go - preferably immediately."
Incidents are on the rise
The expert knows that there used to be biting incidents, of course, but it is obvious to him that they have increased. Figures also shed light on this: while there were an average of around 650,000 registered dogs in Austria before the pandemic, there have been well over 800,000 since 2020, according to market researcher Statista.
The "impulse buy" generation
It has never been easier to get a dog. Thanks to Amazon and the like, we have forgotten how to wait or how to choose wisely. Puppies can also be conveniently ordered online, even with delivery to your door. Fewer and fewer people think about the particular characteristics of the breed they want and buy purely on the basis of visual preferences.
However, this decision backfires at the latest when, for example, the handsome Australian Shepherd can no longer resist chasing after cyclists. After all, his actual breeding goal is to quickly catch sheep that stray from the flock.
Dog training with heart - and brain!
The fact that more and more dog bites are coming to our attention is primarily due to the owners. More and more owners lack the will to keep their dog sufficiently occupied and trained. Living with a dog would automatically keep people fit through the animal's need for exercise alone. However, if you look at some dog owners, you can see that the dog is condemned to a life on the couch.
"If a dog is not properly exercised, it can develop problematic behavior. Exercise, activity and contact with other dogs are extremely important and must be firmly integrated into the daily routine," Georg Resch advises all dog owners.
I live for these dogs and want to improve the current situation in Austria!
Georg Resch, Verein „Teufels Hunde“
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
Despite his enthusiasm, even dog enthusiast Resch repeatedly reaches his limits. Again and again he has to read that his association is "the last chance" and is also openly confronted with the fact that otherwise he could be put to sleep. "There is so much to do, also from the political side. As a lone fighter, you don't even know where to start," says the head of the "Devil's Dogs" wearily.
He is far from being able to meet every request. There is not only a lack of time and money, but also a lack of support from many areas. On the one hand, Resch is called in by the authorities when a place is needed for a conspicuous dog. On the other hand, he fights against a jungle of official requirements when he wants to build new kennel facilities.
The "Devil's Dogs" association
- Founded in 2023 as a rescue center for "problem dogs", you can find more information here!
- With a donation you can support the association with the costs for food, vet bills and maintenance!
IBAN: AT92 3802 3000 0005 3090
BIC: RZSTAT2G023
- Wanted: volunteers and a new, suitable property in a secluded location
According to reports, people in his home community are not well-disposed towards him, as they apparently don't see the importance of a facility like this. "From my professional experience, I know that it's better to work with the authorities than against them," says the former police officer.
Looking for a new place to stay
He is now looking for a new place where his project is welcome: "It's a paradox! Many people pat me on the back, but very few want to be part of the solution. But who knows, maybe there's a mayor and dog lover among the readers who has a suitable property for me!"
