Does not campaign

Former US first lady publishes memoirs “Melania”

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 09:05

Four weeks before the US presidential election, the memoirs of former First Lady Melania Trump will be published on Tuesday. In advance newspaper publications, her clear support for abortion rights in particular caused a stir. 

0 Kommentare

Her husband Donald Trump, who is running again on November 5, played a key role in the Supreme Court overturning the nationwide abortion law two years ago by appointing three conservative judges during his time in office.

Melania Trump, who has been married to him since 2005, has largely stayed out of his election campaign.

The gatefold of the English edition (available from October 22, 2024), which features only the white lettering "Melania" on a black background, reads: "In her memoir, Melania reflects on her Slovenian childhood, the pivotal moments that led her into the world of haute couture in Europe and New York, and the chance meeting with Donald Trump that changed her life forever. Melania talks about her life in the spotlight and the joys of motherhood. She talks behind the scenes about her time in the White House and gives insights into her work as a lawyer and the issues close to her heart."

In her memoirs, she also explains, among other things, that abortion is a "woman's fundamental right to individual freedom" - quite contrary to the party line of her husband's party.

"Restricting a woman's right to end an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body." This is her lifelong conviction.

Challenge for election campaign strategy?
Political observers see the development as a potential challenge for Donald Trump's election campaign strategy. The discrepancy between the Trump couple's positions could call the Republican candidate's credibility into question and provide the Democrats with new points of attack.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mara Tremschnig
Mara Tremschnig
