Former US first lady publishes memoirs “Melania”

The gatefold of the English edition (available from October 22, 2024), which features only the white lettering "Melania" on a black background, reads: "In her memoir, Melania reflects on her Slovenian childhood, the pivotal moments that led her into the world of haute couture in Europe and New York, and the chance meeting with Donald Trump that changed her life forever. Melania talks about her life in the spotlight and the joys of motherhood. She talks behind the scenes about her time in the White House and gives insights into her work as a lawyer and the issues close to her heart."