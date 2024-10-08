Repayment to aggrieved FTX customers approved

Billions embezzled

FTX, once one of the world's leading trading venues for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, went bankrupt around two years ago. The collapse of FTX shook the crypto world at the time. The founder of the exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, will have to spend the next few decades behind bars. In the billion-dollar fraud trial against him, the judge in charge set the sentence at 25 years in March.