Animal welfare award 2024

Klaudia Schrampf: her heart belongs to velvet paws

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 11:00

For 13 years, Klaudia Schrampf has dedicated all her free time, energy and a lot of her own money to those creatures that would be completely helpless without her: stray cats. She has now been awarded the Animal Welfare Prize!

As reported, Klaudia Schrampf has just been honored with the Animal Welfare Award from the Province of Styria and the "Steirerkrone" - and rightly so! For 13 years now, she has been taking intensive care of stray cats that would be helpless without her. She goes out every day, not caring about the weather, the time of year or the time of day - and not about herself. She certainly doesn't want to put herself in the spotlight, "it's only natural what I do, they need me". "She talks little and does all the more "So let's let others rave about her! Namely "Purzel & Vicky", the outstanding sanctuary in Vasoldsberg near Graz, where she has been running the stray cat initiative for 13 years. "Many helpers come and go. Many talk a lot and do little," say Ingrid and Michael Stracke. But: "It's different with Klaudia, she talks little and does all the more!"

(Bild: Radspieler Jürgen/Juergen RadspielerJürgen Radspieler)
The list is impressive: she catches free-roaming cats that are unwanted and have no one to look after them and has them neutered - 250 of them this year alone! She ensures that the furry friends receive veterinary treatment, sets up feeding stations and holds discussions with landowners and neighbors - which are not always easy. She collects food and ensures that it arrives at the right places for the animals through extensive, close networking. She helps with the placement of tame strays, who are then finally given a warm place in a loving home. In a nutshell: "Klaudia is always there when the strays need her, countless of them owe their lives to her." The Styrian does all this on a voluntary and unpaid basis!

Neutering project on a new footing

At the beautiful animal welfare gala, where Deputy Governor Anton Lang presented the prizes, he also asked about her concerns. "That more neutering takes place and more awareness is created," said Klaudia Schrampf. And that something changes in the state's stray cat neutering project. Anton Lang assured her that a new concept for this is in the final planning stages.

Anyone who would like to help poor animals: Account Purzel & Vicky, IBAN:

AT39 3843 9000 0025 7410. important information: purzelundvicky.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christa Blümel
Christa Blümel
Porträt von Eva Blümel
Eva Blümel
