Klaudia Schrampf: her heart belongs to velvet paws

As reported, Klaudia Schrampf has just been honored with the Animal Welfare Award from the Province of Styria and the "Steirerkrone" - and rightly so! For 13 years now, she has been taking intensive care of stray cats that would be helpless without her. She goes out every day, not caring about the weather, the time of year or the time of day - and not about herself. She certainly doesn't want to put herself in the spotlight, "it's only natural what I do, they need me". "She talks little and does all the more "So let's let others rave about her! Namely "Purzel & Vicky", the outstanding sanctuary in Vasoldsberg near Graz, where she has been running the stray cat initiative for 13 years. "Many helpers come and go. Many talk a lot and do little," say Ingrid and Michael Stracke. But: "It's different with Klaudia, she talks little and does all the more!"