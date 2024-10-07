77-year-old victim: “I thought I was dying”

They are said to have brutally attacked the 77-year-old woman at the end of February. "They also tore down curtains and wrapped them around her head. She kept saying she couldn't breathe." While the old lady was tied up and cowering in fear in the living room, the accused (35 and 39) are said to have collected all the valuables from the house in Untertullnerbach and taken them with them. "The perpetrators then left the woman to die, so to speak," the public prosecutor confirms the attempted murder charge.