Driving skills are lacking
E-scooters involved in 1762 traffic accidents in 2023
E-scooters were involved in 1762 traffic accidents across Austria last year, with 1607 users injured and three people killed. This was reported by the ÖAMTC, citing data from Statistics Austria.
E-scooters are widely used in urban areas as a supplement to micromobility, but the dangers are often underestimated, the club warned. The most common causes of accidents involving e-scooters were priority violations (28 percent) and inattention/distraction (23 percent).
However, the high proportion of accidents caused by disregarding laws and prohibitions (20%) and being under the influence of alcohol, drugs or medication (12%) compared to other forms of mobility is striking.
"The differentiated investigation of accidents involving e-scooters reveals two main problem areas: a lack of driving skills and insufficient risk awareness and, associated with this, driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or medication," analyzed ÖAMTC traffic engineer David Nosé.
E-scooter accidents by federal state in 2023
Burgenland: 16
Vorarlberg: 99
Carinthia: 113
Tyrol: 137
Salzburg: 149
Styria: 216
Upper Austria: 248
Lower Austria: 263
Vienna: 521
Austria total: 1762
Special driving dynamics
The driving dynamics of e-scooters are very special, emphasized the ÖAMTC. It is therefore important to practise in a safe area before driving on the road for the first time. "This also applies to rental scooters," says Nosé. Wearing a helmet is strongly recommended.
The motto "Don't drink and drive" and compliance with traffic regulations also applies to this means of transportation: For e-small scooters, which are to be classified according to §88b StVO, the rules of conduct for bicycles as defined by the StVO apply.
