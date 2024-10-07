Trade union demands “compensation for inflation”

"CLA agreement must be more than inflation"

After a 24-hour warning strike, the rail employers and the union agreed on a two-year collective bargaining agreement at the end of 2022. The collective bargaining negotiations for the 55,000 railroad employees, 16 percent of whom are female, will start this year on October 22. For Gerhard Tauchner, chairman of the vida railroad section, the collective agreement must be "more than inflation". He assumes that there will be "understanding among the companies" and that there will be "no escalations". Tauchner also referred to the tense personnel situation in the rail industry. "The acute staff shortage in the rail sector is leading to more than 4.5 million hours of overtime and numerous delays for rail passengers."