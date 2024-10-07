Endowed with €970,000
Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to two microRNA researchers
The 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology goes to US biologist Victor Ambros and his compatriot, geneticist Gary Ruvkun, for the discovery of microRNA and its important role in gene regulation. This was announced by the Nobel Prize Committee at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on Monday morning.
MicroRNA (abbreviated miRNA or miR) refers to short, highly conserved, non-coding ribonucleic acids that play an important role in the complex network of gene regulation.
New principle of gene regulation discovered
Ambros' and Ruvkun's groundbreaking discovery in a small worm called C. elegans reveals a completely new principle of gene regulation. This turned out to be essential for multicellular organisms, including humans, according to the jury's statement. MicroRNAs are proving to be fundamentally important for the development and function of organisms.
The prize is endowed with almost 970,000 euros
Last year, the Hungarian Katalin Karikó and US researcher Drew Weissman were honored. The duo received the award for their discoveries on the modification of nucleoside bases, which enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19. This year, the prize money was increased to eleven million Swedish kronor (equivalent to just under 970,000 euros) per category.
Awards for physics and chemistry to follow
The winners for physics will be announced on Tuesday and those for chemistry on Wednesday. After the science prizes, the Nobel Prize for Literature will be awarded as usual on Thursday, followed by the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
Award ceremony on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death
The award for economics - the only prize not provided for in the will of the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel - will conclude next Monday. The award is traditionally presented on December 10, the anniversary of the death of the founder Alfred Nobel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.