“Too much” overtime: Midwives sound the alarm

The problems: On night duty from 10 pm to 6 am, they now have to prove that they have worked directly with the patient for at least four hours. If this does not happen, they will no longer receive the night shift compensation in the form of two additional working hours. "We don't get any hours credited for services where we don't have time to eat and drink or go to the toilet," say those affected, adding that they also have to do the extensive documentation, which also doesn't count as work. In addition, legally prescribed breaks often cannot be taken: "The main thing is to get rid of a nurse at night in order to reduce overtime," they criticize. Although births take place both day and night.