Call for help from Mödling
“Too much” overtime: Midwives sound the alarm
A topsy-turvy world: because they have to work too much overtime, the hospital management is now cutting a night shift in the maternity ward. This is despite the fact that more babies are born in this hospital than in any other clinic in Lower Austria.
It is, so to speak, the birth bastion of Lower Austria: Mödling Hospital. Last year, 1862 babies saw the light of day there, and the average from 2017 to 2022 is 2067 deliveries. The hospital in Wiener Neustadt ranks second in the national average with 1059 births; the six-year average here is 1287 babies. Calls for help from Mödling are now coming from some of the more than two dozen midwives working there, who have been put under pressure several times in recent years or "forgotten" in bonus payments and the like.
The problems: On night duty from 10 pm to 6 am, they now have to prove that they have worked directly with the patient for at least four hours. If this does not happen, they will no longer receive the night shift compensation in the form of two additional working hours. "We don't get any hours credited for services where we don't have time to eat and drink or go to the toilet," say those affected, adding that they also have to do the extensive documentation, which also doesn't count as work. In addition, legally prescribed breaks often cannot be taken: "The main thing is to get rid of a nurse at night in order to reduce overtime," they criticize. Although births take place both day and night.
Court rulings fuel the acute problem
According to "Krone" research, there are now even several Supreme Court (OGH) rulings on night work, which means that this is exactly what has to be implemented. Otherwise, the Provincial Health Agency (LGA) could run the risk of being hit with the next "headbutt" from the Court of Audit. At the moment, however, the situation is likely to be assessed first and nothing has been decided yet.
"We regularly evaluate the legally compliant handling of the allocation of the two hours throughout the company. Initial results from the midwives in Mödling show that this requirement may not be met on all days," says Head of Communications Matthias Hofer. Although the midwives claim that all department staff work 13 to 25 hours of overtime per month, the LGA counters that the reduction in nursing staff is compatible with falling birth rates and nursing days.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
