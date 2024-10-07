Vorteilswelt
Question of the week

Animal shelter or breeder: which do you prefer?

Nachrichten
07.10.2024 09:00

Once you have decided to take in a pet, you are faced with an important question: do you adopt an animal from a shelter or go to a breeder of your choice? Both can have advantages and disadvantages. Which option is more attractive to you personally and why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

0 Kommentare

An animal from animal welfare gets a second chance at a loving home through adoption. They have not been specially bred, although you can also find pedigree dogs and cats in animal shelters. In addition, there is a wide variety of animals and, as a rule, the adoption or protection fees are much lower than the cost of a breeding animal. These are nevertheless more popular with some, as there is usually no unknown history with animals from breeding. Even if you prefer certain breed characteristics and are looking for a young animal with a certain pedigree, you are more likely to go to a breeder. However, the problems of overbreeding should not be ignored.

Do you prefer animals from a shelter or from a breeder? Which factors play the most important role in your decision and why? What experiences have you had with adopting a pet in general? What advice would you give to others who have to decide between a shelter and a breeder? We look forward to a lively discussion, please share your views with us!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf