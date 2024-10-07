Animal shelter or breeder: which do you prefer?

An animal from animal welfare gets a second chance at a loving home through adoption. They have not been specially bred, although you can also find pedigree dogs and cats in animal shelters. In addition, there is a wide variety of animals and, as a rule, the adoption or protection fees are much lower than the cost of a breeding animal. These are nevertheless more popular with some, as there is usually no unknown history with animals from breeding. Even if you prefer certain breed characteristics and are looking for a young animal with a certain pedigree, you are more likely to go to a breeder. However, the problems of overbreeding should not be ignored.