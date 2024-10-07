Wagrain/Kleinarl also unblemished after top match

Excitement in the spring

Despite Wagrain's flawless record, the championship is far from decided. In the spring, when the best three teams from the two basic leagues are combined, all teams start again with zero points. Nevertheless, Wagrain wants to maintain the high level and further develop the young team. "We still have a lot of potential to improve. That's why it would be really nice if we stay together like this," concluded Gwehenberger. Mauterndorf is also fighting back: "Our goal remains the championship title. In spring, we will probably attack again with a few new additions," announced Sokolovic. Despite the initial assessment, the season will remain exciting until the end due to the new mode! Thomas Schaier