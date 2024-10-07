FAN.AT MATCH OF THE ROUND
Wagrain/Kleinarl also unblemished after top match
Wagrain/Kleinarl continued their impressive season and won the top match of the 2nd class south with 2:0 away against Mauterndorf. With their ninth win in nine games, Gerhard Gwehenberger's team remain unblemished in the league.
Wagrain/Kleinarl and Mauterndorf have played a very strong season so far, now the two title contenders met in the battle for the top of the table in Group A (Lungau/Pongau) of the 2nd Class South. "Mauterndorf was our toughest opponent so far, especially defensively very well organized," said Wagrain coach Gerhard Gwehenberger after the game. Despite a flu epidemic that had weakened many players and less training in the weeks before, the visitors put in a commanding performance from the start. "We only conceded one or two chances and played the game cleverly."
Unfortunately, our two best goal scorers were missing and it showed.
Mauterndorf-Coach Sakib Sokolovic
On the fast artificial pitch, which was supposed to give Mauterndorf a slight home advantage, Wagrain struggled at first, but their class prevailed. "The ball is much faster on artificial turf with deep passes, which was unusual at first," explained Gwehenberger. However, his technically strong team found the right solutions: After a corner, the visitors scored the somewhat fortunate but deserved 1:0.
Brothers duo make the difference
Wagrain were even more dominant in the second half before the brother duo Pascal and Elias Gwehenberger made it 2:0: Elias also put a header against the crossbar after a corner, and Pascal then converted the rebound with aplomb. "The two of them are in good form and helped each other score," joked the proud father and coach. The team played very superior, especially after the break and, according to Gwehenberger, had what felt like "80 percent possession".
Pascal adorned himself with brotherly feathers.
Wagrain/Kleinarl-Trainer Gerhard Gwehenberger
Team spirit as the secret of success
Wagrain's success is no coincidence. "We train three times a week, which is not a given in this league," emphasized Gwehenberger. He also emphasized the team spirit: "Our boys have known each other since their youth and play together almost blindfolded. Many of them could easily play one or two leagues higher." With such team cohesion, the coach believes that great success is possible in the coming years. Mauterndorf, who were without two of their top scorers, had a similar view. "Wagrain simply has great quality. We tried everything, but they were the better team on the day," summed up Mauterndorf coach Sakib Sokolovic.
We only have friends playing together - and you can see that in the performances!
Wagrain/Kleinarl-Trainer Gerhard Gwehenberger
Excitement in the spring
Despite Wagrain's flawless record, the championship is far from decided. In the spring, when the best three teams from the two basic leagues are combined, all teams start again with zero points. Nevertheless, Wagrain wants to maintain the high level and further develop the young team. "We still have a lot of potential to improve. That's why it would be really nice if we stay together like this," concluded Gwehenberger. Mauterndorf is also fighting back: "Our goal remains the championship title. In spring, we will probably attack again with a few new additions," announced Sokolovic. Despite the initial assessment, the season will remain exciting until the end due to the new mode! Thomas Schaier
2nd class south basic round A: Mauterndorf - Wagrain/Kleinarl 0:2 (0:1), Dorfgastein - Muhr 0:3 (0:2), Zederhaus - Bischofshofen 1b 3:6 (0:3), Filzmoos/Hüttau - Bad Gastein was canceled due to weather conditions.
