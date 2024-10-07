Israel’s battle against evil

October 7: The Holocaust was back

The collective shock that the Hamas terror attack triggered in all Israelis cannot be overestimated. The Holocaust was back on October 7, one year ago. The feeling of powerlessness, of being at the mercy of others, of fear for bare survival. The horrifying realization that people are trying to kill you just because you are Jewish. What's more, the perpetrators were not only Hamas terror fighters, they also included people who had apparently worked peacefully in Israel for years and lived together with Jews. In reality, they had been spying for Hamas.