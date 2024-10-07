Commemoration of October 7
Israel’s battle against evil
Exactly one year ago, on October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked Israel. 1,200 people were killed and around 240 hostages were kidnapped in the Gaza Strip. Since then, Israel has seen itself in a battle against evil.
"Shalom" is the Jewish greeting. "Peace." Or also: "Shalom Rav." A blessing that is found in many Jewish prayers and roughly means "abundant peace forever".
A cry for help from God
It sounds like a cry for help to God. And it probably is. After all, the Jewish people have been granted nothing less than peace in their millennia-long history of enslavement and expulsion, discrimination and ultimately persecution to the death by the millions.
"Never again!"
After the shock and horror of the Holocaust, the vast majority of the world committed itself to the declaration "Never again!" at the end of the Second World War. This commitment ultimately led to the UN's partition plan for Palestine, the end of the British mandate, the withdrawal of the British armed forces and, on May 14, 1948, the declaration of independence by the first Israeli head of state, David Ben-Gurion. The very next day, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria declared war on the country.
The founding of Israel was accompanied by the expulsion of around 600,000 Palestinians from the area that had been inhabited by Jews and Arabs for more than 3,000 years. However, around 600,000 Jews who had lived in Arab states up to this point also lost their homeland.
Genuine peace has never existed since then
Real peace has hardly ever prevailed in the region since then. And the memory of the Holocaust still weighs heavily on the soul of Israel, of every Israeli. The State of Israel, so the promise to these people was, was the guarantor for the "Never again!" to which everyone from Moscow to Washington has committed themselves.
On October 7 a year ago, the State of Israel was unable to keep this promise. It underestimated its opponent.
Bestial massacre
More than 1200 people have lost their lives in the bestial massacres carried out by the terrorists of the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Mutilated, raped, tortured, murdered. Men, women, children - even babies and Holocaust survivors. 250 were kidnapped, more than 100 are still trapped in the dark tunnels of Hamas.
October 7: The Holocaust was back
The collective shock that the Hamas terror attack triggered in all Israelis cannot be overestimated. The Holocaust was back on October 7, one year ago. The feeling of powerlessness, of being at the mercy of others, of fear for bare survival. The horrifying realization that people are trying to kill you just because you are Jewish. What's more, the perpetrators were not only Hamas terror fighters, they also included people who had apparently worked peacefully in Israel for years and lived together with Jews. In reality, they had been spying for Hamas.
"Logical and legal"
This nationwide trauma is the background to Israel's massive reaction against the axis of terror, which has its godfather in Iran. The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called the indiscriminate killings by Hamas "logical and legal".
The Israeli crime writer Dror Mishani, who to this day is actually in favor of a peaceful solution to the conflict, recently explained the Israeli trauma in an interview for the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" with the sentence: "We are not dropping bombs on Gaza, but on Auschwitz and Dachau. That doesn't justify everything we do, but it explains a lot." October 7 reminds Jews of the pogroms, Kristallnacht and the Holocaust.
We don't drop bombs on Gaza, but on Auschwitz and Dachau. That doesn't justify everything we do, but it explains a lot.
What Israel's fight against evil is about
Israel sees itself as fighting a battle against evil. And that is exactly what it is. Making human sacrifices by Hamas in Gaza, just like Hezbollah in Lebanon, hiding behind civilians, hiding their weapons and ammunition caches in homes, schools, kindergartens or hospitals, can only be described as evil.
Israel is on the front line in the fight against evil. Evil in the form of Islamists who have sworn to wipe out Israel. To drive all Jews into the sea. Islamists who repeat this oath again and again, who would commit a massacre like the one a year ago at any time if they had the military means to do so.
Netanyahu underestimated Hamas
Until a year ago, no one in Israel expected Hamas to be capable of such a bloodbath. Prime Minister Netanyahu had underestimated them, succumbing to the misconception that he could "buy" Hamas. With his knowledge, 30 to 40 million dollars were brought from Qatar to the Gaza Strip in suitcases every month in order to "calm" the Palestinians there. Both Jerusalem and Kario also turned a blind eye to the smuggling tunnels from Egypt. The idea was that if the Palestinians were better off economically, they would be happy.
Hamas invested millions in weapons
What a misjudgment. Hamas invested the millions in weapons and the extensive tunnel system from which parts of the terrorist organization are still fighting back against the Israeli army today. Nevertheless, Israel has not completely achieved its goal of crushing Hamas militarily, but it has largely achieved it. It is no longer capable of a coordinated defense, let alone an attack.
Missiles and drones against Hezbollah
And this is exactly what Israel wants to achieve with Hezbollah, which has been firing missiles and drones at the country on a daily basis since the day after October 7. Israel has already cut off the head of the terrorist octopus by killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah and probably also his potential successor. If Netanyahu has his way, the octopus should now have its many arms cut off as well.
Because every blow against Hezbollah, as Israel knows, also hits Iran. And Israel's real goal is to overthrow the Mullah regime under Ali Khamenei. Only then, not only Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is convinced, could there be lasting peace in the region.
