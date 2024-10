Carinthian success story: a luxury watch made of roses

Vine leaves from an organic winegrower, roses from the garden, climbing plants from the Danube floodplains, wood and even stone: for several years now, Hirsch has been experimenting with which sustainable and renewable or recyclable raw materials can be used to produce bracelets that not only look good on the wrist, but also impress customers from the Swiss luxury watch industry. This is because production in Klagenfurt is mainly carried out under other people's names - and in strict secrecy.