Vandals wreak havoc in magnificent herb garden

"It is a great pity about the passion and idealism that other young people and the guardians of the herb garden have put into the careful design of this natural paradise," Strasser regrets. Nonetheless, the SPÖ representative wants to give the as yet unknown vandals from the village, who were probably drunk at the time of the crime, a chance to repent. If they come forward, the head of the village will refrain from pressing charges at the police station in Obergrafendorf: "What happened in the wake of the flood disaster is no trivial offense. After all, the public has to bear the consequences of the damage caused." And with a certain amount of understanding: who hasn't done something stupid as a youngster ...