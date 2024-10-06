Vorteilswelt
Tips for training

Ski stars with a clear mission in southern Burgenland

Nachrichten
06.10.2024 16:00

Manfred Pranger and Reinfried Herbst made guests at the Reduce health resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf work up a sweat. There was a portion of motivation and lots of fun on top.

0 Kommentare

Numerous victories in ski racing, many highs, but also lows, successes, injuries and incorrect training moved the two prominent and successful ski athletes Manfred Pranger and Reinfried Herbst to new perspectives. Their innovative training concept, which combines motivation and optimal movement sequences for all muscle groups, is a benefit for body and mind for both non-athletic and more athletic participants.

Inspiring people to exercise
The two "retired" but fit ski stars came to Bad Tatzmannsdorf for the third time with a clear mission: to share their 25 years of experience in top-class sport with people and inspire them to exercise. "We don't want to turn anyone into a top athlete. Everyone is free to choose their own training intensity," the two ex-ski racers made clear. "Our exercises are without additional weight. It's important to us to use our exercises, which don't take a lot of time, as a preventative measure to stay or become healthy."

The participants benefited in every respect from a motivating exercise workshop, a Nordic walking tour and the almost inexhaustible wealth of experience of the two top athletes. "It was another special highlight for us and our guests, which shows how much enthusiasm for sport unites people," said Managing Director Andreas Leitner.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

