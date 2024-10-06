Ski stars with a clear mission in southern Burgenland

Inspiring people to exercise

The two "retired" but fit ski stars came to Bad Tatzmannsdorf for the third time with a clear mission: to share their 25 years of experience in top-class sport with people and inspire them to exercise. "We don't want to turn anyone into a top athlete. Everyone is free to choose their own training intensity," the two ex-ski racers made clear. "Our exercises are without additional weight. It's important to us to use our exercises, which don't take a lot of time, as a preventative measure to stay or become healthy."