Next week will be warmer and foehn-like again

On Tuesday it may rain a lot, especially in Upper Carinthia. In the east, there will be fog or high fog again at first. According to Geosphere Austria, it may also rain in the Waldviertel and western Styria until the evening. This will cause the south foehn to break down. Early temperatures will rise to between six and twelve degrees, with daytime highs of 14 to 24 degrees.



