Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Up to 24 degrees possible

Next week will be warmer and foehn-like again

Nachrichten
06.10.2024 15:07

After the rather rapid change in the weather in September, it will be warmer and foehn-like again next week. Meteorologists from Geosphere Austria are forecasting temperatures of up to 24 degrees Celsius. At the same time, however, showers are to be expected, especially in the south of Austria.

0 Kommentare

On Monday, fog or high fog will persist in the east until the morning. Everywhere else, the weather will be sunny and increasingly mild from the west. The wind will be light. Early temperatures will reach zero to seven degrees, with daytime highs of 15 to 23 degrees. It will be warmest in the west of Austria.

On Tuesday it may rain a lot, especially in Upper Carinthia. In the east, there will be fog or high fog again at first. According to Geosphere Austria, it may also rain in the Waldviertel and western Styria until the evening. This will cause the south foehn to break down. Early temperatures will rise to between six and twelve degrees, with daytime highs of 14 to 24 degrees.

Here you can see a tweet from Marcus Wadsak about the Föhn.

Dense clouds and rain on Wednesday
Dense clouds and rain are forecast for the eastern half of Austria on Wednesday, while the sun will shine at times in the west from the start. During the course of the day, however, generally friendly and sunny weather will prevail. Early temperatures will range from eight to 15 degrees, with highs of 16 to 22 degrees.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall will spread from the northern side of the Alps to Upper Austria, Upper Styria and Carinthia. Further east, it will remain dry and sunny for longer. Early temperatures will reach six to 16 degrees, with daytime highs of 16 to 24 degrees.

Further cooling
On Friday, sun and clouds will finally alternate, with isolated rain showers possible on the northern side of the Alps and in the north. By the end of the week, it should be cooler again, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 19 degrees.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf