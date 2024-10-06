Up to 24 degrees possible
Next week will be warmer and foehn-like again
After the rather rapid change in the weather in September, it will be warmer and foehn-like again next week. Meteorologists from Geosphere Austria are forecasting temperatures of up to 24 degrees Celsius. At the same time, however, showers are to be expected, especially in the south of Austria.
On Monday, fog or high fog will persist in the east until the morning. Everywhere else, the weather will be sunny and increasingly mild from the west. The wind will be light. Early temperatures will reach zero to seven degrees, with daytime highs of 15 to 23 degrees. It will be warmest in the west of Austria.
On Tuesday it may rain a lot, especially in Upper Carinthia. In the east, there will be fog or high fog again at first. According to Geosphere Austria, it may also rain in the Waldviertel and western Styria until the evening. This will cause the south foehn to break down. Early temperatures will rise to between six and twelve degrees, with daytime highs of 14 to 24 degrees.
Here you can see a tweet from Marcus Wadsak about the Föhn.
Dense clouds and rain on Wednesday
Dense clouds and rain are forecast for the eastern half of Austria on Wednesday, while the sun will shine at times in the west from the start. During the course of the day, however, generally friendly and sunny weather will prevail. Early temperatures will range from eight to 15 degrees, with highs of 16 to 22 degrees.
On Thursday, heavy rainfall will spread from the northern side of the Alps to Upper Austria, Upper Styria and Carinthia. Further east, it will remain dry and sunny for longer. Early temperatures will reach six to 16 degrees, with daytime highs of 16 to 24 degrees.
Further cooling
On Friday, sun and clouds will finally alternate, with isolated rain showers possible on the northern side of the Alps and in the north. By the end of the week, it should be cooler again, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 19 degrees.
