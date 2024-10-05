State elections as a latent danger for the chancellor’s plan

Doskozil must deliver at the end of January

From the FPÖ's point of view, government negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS are an additional boost for the state elections. Party leader Herbert Kickl also made a statement in this direction after the one-on-one meeting with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. The losers would hang on and ignore the will of the voters. He is now launching an attack on the provincial governors and sending Norbert Hofer to Burgenland. This kills two birds with one stone: he gets rid of Hofer, who would have liked to become President of the National Council, and he puts Governor Doskozil under a lot of pressure.