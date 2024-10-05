He is the be-all and end-all
Only Gloukh is “Oscar-ready” in offense
He is the be-all and end-all in the attacking play of runners-up Red Bull Salzburg: Oscar Gloukh. Last season, the 20-year-old impressed with 27 goals in 40 games. This year, he is well on his way to achieving similar figures. However, he is outpacing the competition within the team
That's strong! Oscar Gloukh has scored seven times (five goals, two assists) in his five games in the Austrian top flight in 2024/25, putting him top of the Bundesliga table. The attacker has not yet earned himself an award. But these statistics are definitely Oscar-worthy, or rather "Oscar-worthy".
Even more so when you compare them with his team-mates. Moussa Yeo (three scorers), Dorgele's Nene (two) - the magic has gone out of the "Malian magicians" in recent weeks - and Karim Konate are three short of Gloukh. In Konate's case, however, it should be added that he has been out for six weeks due to a knee injury. The top scorer will also have to improve, and not just in the duel with Gloukh.
Enough worries off the pitch
Gloukh's performances are also to be highly valued because he has completely different worries. Today is almost the exact anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel (October 7). The region is badly shaken. Gloukh doesn't really like to comment on this publicly. Understandably so. He would much rather let his actions speak for themselves on the pitch.
