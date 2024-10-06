Apprenticeships
Province and holding company hire more apprentices
The Office of the Burgenland Provincial Government and the companies of Landesholding are focusing on the skilled workers of tomorrow. The number of apprenticeships is now being increased.
The province is currently positioning itself proactively as an apprentice trainer. One of the reasons: The number of apprenticeship vacancies fell in September, while that of apprenticeship seekers rose. According to Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), taking on more apprentices is therefore an important impetus for labor market policy and a socio-political mandate.
Anyone who assumes social responsibility and at the same time plans economically is well advised to invest in the training of apprentices.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ)
Currently 18 young people are receiving training at the Office of the Burgenland Provincial Government - by the end of the year there will be 20. The companies in the Landesholding Group currently employ 86 apprentices, with up to 22 more to follow. "We are not leaving the question of whether we have enough skilled workers available to chance or the market, but are intervening and actively shaping it," said Doskozil. The state and the state-related companies would thus offer up to 128 young Burgenland residents an opportunity for their future. At the same time, they are also gaining highly qualified employees.
Best possible support for apprentices
What is completely new is that a separate position has been created in the state's HR department, which in future will only deal with apprentice and trainee management. The aim is to provide the best possible support for apprentices - alongside the local trainers. Professions on offer include administrative assistant, road maintenance specialist, vehicle technician, archive, library and information assistant and surveying technician.
The largest training provider in the Landesholding Group is Burgenland Energie, which currently has 86 apprentices. However, further apprenticeships are still available. Gesundheit Burgenland is also on the lookout for junior staff.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.