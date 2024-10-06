Province and holding company hire more apprentices

Currently 18 young people are receiving training at the Office of the Burgenland Provincial Government - by the end of the year there will be 20. The companies in the Landesholding Group currently employ 86 apprentices, with up to 22 more to follow. "We are not leaving the question of whether we have enough skilled workers available to chance or the market, but are intervening and actively shaping it," said Doskozil. The state and the state-related companies would thus offer up to 128 young Burgenland residents an opportunity for their future. At the same time, they are also gaining highly qualified employees.