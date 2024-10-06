Children often carry school bags that are too heavy

Even more important than the weight is the attitude of the school bag, says Reinhold Ortmaier, primary physician at the Ordensklinikum Linz. "Coolness" should be avoided, because although many children may like the look of the shoulder straps, "the school bag should be flush with the shoulder", says Ortmaier. Parents should also make sure that the shoulder straps have a certain width when buying school bags. "So that the weight is not concentrated on a small area."