Nature conservation with a lot of heart and brain

And if you are out and about with dogs: please keep them on a lead. Because all too often the wet snouts of dogs will seek out small game or other forest creatures. Mountain bikers also have a special responsibility. The rule of thumb here is to only go on tours during the day and on marked trails. In the evening and at night, wild animals should be allowed to rest. The head of the Austrian Wildlife Association, Konrad Mylius, warns against lighting open campfires. These can cause devastating damage to nature when it gets dry again. Word for Sunday from St. Pölten's Eco-Bishop Alois Schwarz: "Creation is a gift from God to us all. Let us cherish it!"