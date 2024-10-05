Nature conservation with a lot of heart and brain

After the flood
After the devastating floods, which also caused hardship for our wildlife, our forest rangers are asking you to take extra care when hiking in the forest!
The flood has left wounds in nature and also caused distress for the wildlife," explains the prudent guardian of the homeland, Markus "Count" Hoyos zu Rosenburg and Horn in the High Waldviertel, who also has deep concerns about the world under water. "It is invisible to the casual visitor and the flood has taken many fish with it," assures the enterprising chairman of the main association of "Austrian Land & Forest Enterprises". But hope for a golden fall dies last!
Like all aristocratic, monastic and other landowners, he faithfully preserves the botanical heritage of his ancestors. For this very reason, he appeals to hikers, recreational athletes and other nature users to enjoy nature carefully and with quiet reverence as part of a special nature awareness campaign.
Don't make noise, don't leave garbage behind
First basic rule - don't make noise! Another burning environmental issue: disposing of waste correctly. Because discarded garbage endangers the health and lives of our grazing and wild animals. Swallowed broken glass and spoiled food scraps cause poisoning and injuries to animals. "This can even lead to the death of the animals. But even things like handkerchiefs and banana peels take many years to decompose. Discarded cigarette butts cause considerable environmental pollution," warns ecological veteran Helmut Belanyecz, who has his fishing roots in the Danube floodplains near Fischamend. To illustrate the dramatic problem: a single cigarette butt contaminates 60 liters of water and takes 15 years to decompose. Appeal from the Alpine Club section Austria-Legerde Professor Friedrich Macher from Ladendorf in the district of Mistelbach: "Use reusable packaging for your hiking snack and take waste home with you."
Forests, meadows and ponds are a haven of peace, but also a refuge for wild animals that is worth protecting
Konrad Mylius (Hauptverband der Forstbetriebe)
And if you are out and about with dogs: please keep them on a lead. Because all too often the wet snouts of dogs will seek out small game or other forest creatures. Mountain bikers also have a special responsibility. The rule of thumb here is to only go on tours during the day and on marked trails. In the evening and at night, wild animals should be allowed to rest. The head of the Austrian Wildlife Association, Konrad Mylius, warns against lighting open campfires. These can cause devastating damage to nature when it gets dry again. Word for Sunday from St. Pölten's Eco-Bishop Alois Schwarz: "Creation is a gift from God to us all. Let us cherish it!"
The flood has also put the fauna in distress. Forest warden Markus "Graf" Hoyos zu Horn asks for special consideration.
