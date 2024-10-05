Alternative medicine luminary comes to Styria

Alternative medicine, but evidence-based

During his career, Ernst gave hundreds of lectures to alternative medicine practitioners to explain the placebo effect of homeopathy and acupuncture, for example. Among other things, he used a study with telescopic needles to prove that patients felt an improvement even if the needle did not actually go under the skin. He always wanted to show that alternative medicine must also be evidence-based - and was vocal about this in interviews and newspaper columns. As a luminary in his field, he even clashed with the British King Charles.