Comet Tsuchinshan Atlas visible to the naked eye



Visible to the naked eye in the west

The question remains as to where to look from October 12 until the end of the month. Provided the weather is clear, you should look to the west at dusk, according to the WAA: In the first few days, Tsuchinshan-ATLAS should even be visible to the naked eye, "although not as clearly as a few days ago in the southern sky. Binoculars are advisable in any case and will help you find the comet at dusk," explained Pikhard.