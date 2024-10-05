For luxury apartments?
Farm on the lake sold for seven million euros
A construction company shelled out a record sum for 5200 square meters in a prime location on Lake Mondsee. Is the buyer planning to build luxury apartments on the attractive land? There are concerns about this in the village - and also in regional politics.
The property deal in the south of Upper Austria went through just over a year ago: the heiress of a property in a prime location decided to sell the farm and 45,000 square meters of land. The farm is located directly on the lake, the shoreline is more than 100 meters long - real estate speculators know that they can make a lot of money with such a piece of land.
However, the Land Transfer Commission initially intervened because agricultural land is only transferred to buyers who also farm it. The deal was therefore adjusted and a prime piece of land - specifically the 5200 square meter lake property - was removed. Around seven million euros were paid for it by a building contractor from Salzburg's Flachgau region. Everyone is now wondering: What is the real estate developer planning to do with the prime location?
"Permits residential development"
The sales documents state: "The spacious plot allows for residential development with a total net usable area of 750m², spread over two buildings."
In St. Lorenz itself, there is now concern that a building with luxury apartments will be built in this beautiful location. This concern is shared by Rudi Hemetsberger, member of parliament for the Green Party, who is familiar with such discussions from Lake Attersee: "The problem is that the land is designated as agricultural land. It is therefore difficult to build on it."
Request to the provincial councillor
Hemetsberger now wants to know from Provincial Councillor for Agriculture Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP) whether the sale has been approved by the land transfer authority and whether it can be ensured that the area will continue to be used for agriculture and forestry in the future.
