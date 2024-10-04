No heart problems
Breathe a sigh of relief! Doctors give Kevin Danso the green light
The uncertainty has come to an end and there is a big sigh of relief: the final check on Monday in London revealed that ÖFB team player Kevin Danso has no heart problems and therefore no operation is necessary. This was announced by his club Lens at Friday's press conference.
The 25-year-old will return to training with his club on Monday and will not join the ÖFB team.
Roma transfer off
Danso's odyssey began at the end of August, when his transfer to AS Roma seemed to be fixed and the central defender was already in the Italian capital. Before the "Giallorossi" announced after the medical check that Danso had been diagnosed with heart problems - as a result, the three-time Italian champions scrapped the transfer.
This caused a great deal of irritation for the 23-time ÖFB team player and those close to him, especially as no such problems had ever been detected in the numerous checks carried out at the club and for the national team in previous years. Danso subsequently underwent several examinations by various heart specialists, and there was brief talk of scarring on his heart that would require medical intervention.
Final check brings clarity
But even this assumption is now off the table: last Monday, the 26-year-old underwent a final, six-hour examination in London - with the result that the doctors gave the green light and no intervention is necessary. "A comprehensive invasive electrical study of Kevin's heart did not identify any myocardial scarring or electrical abnormalities that would lead to or support the development of dangerous arrhythmias. Based on the available data, we would consider him fit to play competitive soccer," said the Cleveland Clinic London (doctors: Prof. Sanjay Sharma and Dr. Magdi Saba).
"I am happy and relieved that what I have always felt has finally been confirmed. I am healthy, in top shape and more motivated than ever. The phase in which I was only able to train with the team is finally over. That's why I can hardly wait to be back on the pitch on match days," says Danso happily. The only issue is that he will have to take a week off as a result of the intensive check-up, but will be able to return to training next Monday.
Danso will not travel to the ÖFB team
But that won't be the case for Austria's national team: "Kevin hasn't played a game for more than four weeks, he's staying in Lens to prepare for the next tasks in the league during training sessions at the club," said those close to him.
The final question remains as to how such an incorrect diagnosis could have been made during the examinations in Rome. The suspicion remains that the "Giallorossi" were already negotiating in parallel when Danso arrived, ultimately deciding against the Austrian and using the (non-existent) heart problems to back out of the negotiations. Thankfully, this odyssey has now come to a happy end ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.