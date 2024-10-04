Crime scene Reumannplatz
Attempted double murder: “I’ll just stab you!”
A bloody confrontation on Vienna's Reumannplatz is not uncommon. Father and son are now sharing the dock in front of a jury. The 22-year-old Chechen is said to have stabbed two Syrians, with his father watching his back. "I wanted to take revenge on them somehow. So I just stabbed them", said the first defendant.
Once again the crime scene of Reumannplatz: on March 1, one - of many - stabbings took place in Vienna-Favoriten. Two Chechens - a father and his son - are now in the dock at the provincial court in the capital. Both are accused of two counts of attempted murder.
Conflict in the afternoon provoked stabbing
The escalating gang conflicts at the hotspot are likely to be the background. The 22-year-old first defendant specified: "At the Reumannplatz subway station, a boy asked me if I wanted some dope. I admit, I said in a not nice way that he should sneak away." However, the young Syrian didn't move an inch and started to provoke the older man. "Then he simply sprayed me with pepper spray," said the accused.
I wanted to get revenge on him somehow. I'll tell it like it is. I just stabbed him without thinking about where it would go.
But that wasn't when the near-fatal confrontation took place. A little later, he visited the hostile gang again together with his father, the public prosecutor's office accuses. "Both defendants pulled out their folding knives and had them snapped open." The 22-year-old Chechen admits: "I wanted to take revenge on him somehow. I'll tell it like it is. I just stabbed him without thinking about where it would go."
The knife hit the first victim in the chest, critically injuring him. And then there was a second victim: the first defendant also stabbed another young Syrian in the upper body. "The fact that he was approaching scared me. So I just stabbed him." The father's contribution to the crime: He prevented the other "boys" from rushing to the victims' aid.
Defense lawyer Florian Kreiner tries to put this into perspective in the double murder attempt trial: "Unfortunately, we don't have any video recordings of the incident. The indictment is therefore based on the victims' statements." And his younger client has clear words for them: "The boys are not known for good things at Reumannplatz."
They will also have their say at the trial. Verdicts will probably not be handed down until the evening. They face up to life imprisonment.
