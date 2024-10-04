Goes to Burgenland
Norbert Hofer defends himself against deportation rumors
Norbert Hofer has committed himself to Burgenland and wants to come first with the FPÖ in the regional elections in January 2025. It was particularly important for the Third President of the National Council to emphasize that this is happening from the "heart" - and is not tantamount to deportation from the federal government.
Norbert Hofer described his new role in Burgenland as "coming home" on Friday morning in the FPÖ state parliamentary club in Eisenstadt. He vigorously defended himself against reports that this would happen against his will: "Now I want to do what I enjoy." According to Hofer, only then would it be possible to celebrate "real success".
Nobody would have wanted to "get rid of him": "We made the decision yesterday for ourselves and then informed the federal party. I hope they are not angry with us there."
The decision to enter the race as the Freedom Party's top candidate in the 2025 Burgenland election was made on the rowing machine on Thursday. He then colored his social media gold and presented the proposal to his "friends" at the board meeting in the evening.
FPÖ regional leader Alexander Petschnig confirmed that "something great" had happened in the course of the meeting. Hofer had expressed interest in the top candidacy and the decision was ultimately unanimous. He described Hofer as a "political heavyweight" and as a "response to glaring omissions". Burgenland needs him now.
Hofer's "dream" now in Burgenland
There was no backroom deal with Herbert Kickl, according to which Hofer would be allowed to run as a blue candidate for the 2028 federal presidential election in exchange for relinquishing the office of First National Council President. His "dream" would henceforth be in Burgenland. "If I am elected in Burgenland and do government work, then Burgenland is more important to me," he explained with regard to a possible candidacy for the office of Federal President.
However, Hofer also emphasized that he would have made a good President of the National Council. He described himself as a bridge-builder and would have believed himself capable of the post. The 53-year-old had proven time and again that he could do this. He had a "very, very good and trusting relationship" with party leader Herbert Kickl - the two are said to have a troubled relationship.
Wish became more concrete during the election campaign
The desire to return to his homeland matured during the current election campaign. At various events, people from Burgenland often asked him: "When are you coming back?" Now he could finally give an answer. His decision had come from the heart. Anyone who does not believe this should ask his wife. He will remain in the National Council for a few more months before moving to the state, he announced.
Hofer also flashed his will to win in the direction of the red state government. The FPÖ veteran wants to be a counterbalance to state leader Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ). "Absolute majorities are not good," explained Hofer. Neither at federal nor state level. The Freedom Party leader wants to strive for a "competition of the best ideas". "That's why I'm here."
"At the end of the day, we commuters from Burgenland are Burgenlanders. We are always happy when we come home." Hofer said that he wanted to make a difference after the election, not for the party, but for Burgenland. "I am tough on the issue and remain firm in my tone. I will not pretend."
Hofer wants to overtake Doskozil
Hofer did not want to speculate about a red-blue coalition with Doskozil, with whom he personally gets on very well: "We are fighting to come first. Then we will see what options there are after the election."
The FPÖ already presented a list for the 2025 state election a few months ago - with Petschnig at the top. This will now be adapted at a closed meeting on October 29. The topic there will also be a substantive strategy for Burgenland 2030, for example in the areas of location policy, tourism, health and care. Hofer will not be given authority over personnel, this is not necessary, he emphasized: "We are friends." In conclusion, Hofer emphasized to the journalists present: "I look forward to good cooperation. Just like before."
