Mafia in Milan: ex-captain trembling with fear

On Monday, 16 people were remanded in custody and three others were placed under house arrest. "A legal earthquake shakes Inter and Milan", wrote the Italian news agency Ansa, for example. The investigations so far have shown a clear situation of dependency between the Inter club and the representatives of the "Curva Nord". The leaders of the north curve are accused of "mafia-like behavior", and a leading member of the Ultras was among those arrested on Monday.