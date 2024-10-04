At anti-Israel demo
Berlin: Activist tried to set police car on fire
Following a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin on Tuesday, at which the rocket attacks on Israel were cheered (see video above) and police officers and journalists were attacked, the police are investigating several participants. It has now become known that a 43-year-old woman is in custody for trying to set fire to a police car - while an officer was still in the vehicle.
German politicians were horrified after Tuesday's rally under the slogan "Hands off Lebanon - Freedom for Palestine". Interior Minister Nancy Faeser described the situation in the Middle East as extremely dangerous and said there was no justification for Iran's missile attacks. "The threat posed by Islamist, anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli acts is high." She spoke of an "emotionalization and radicalization of people in the Islamist scene".
Flame extinguished in time
A 43-year-old woman from this scene apparently wanted to make a special "statement" and poured a flammable liquid over the rear of a parked police car, in which a police officer was sitting, and set it on fire. However, the second police officer was able to extinguish the jet of flame before the entire patrol car caught fire. The activist was arrested and charged with damage to property and attempted aggravated arson.
Minister of the Interior: Consistent prosecution of terror support
Faeser recalled on Wednesday that any activity for the terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah is prohibited in Germany. "Any support is therefore a criminal offense. Propaganda for these terrorists can be consistently prosecuted," she continued.
